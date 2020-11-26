Local animal shelters to offer fee-waived adoptions

SANTA BARBARA — Animal shelters throughout Santa Barbara County have joined forces to host a “Black Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday” event following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The promotion will run Friday through Monday and will include fee-waived adoptions for animals six months and older with any black coloring on them — even just a black nose or tip of the paw, according to a news release.

“We’re working together to get as many animals out of our community’s shelters and into forever homes as soon as possible this holiday season,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services Community Outreach Coordinator Michelle Maltun said in a statement. “We know many families are home and not traveling this year, so now is a wonderful time to bring home a new furry family member. Since the shelters in our community are operating on an appointment-only basis due to the pandemic we have extended the typical Black Friday special so that there is plenty of time for everyone to adopt a pet who would like to.”

Participating organizations include: Animal Shelter Assistance Program, at 805-683-3368 or www.asapcats.org; Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter, at 805-683-0521 or www.bunssb.org; Santa Barbara County Animal Services, at 805-934-6119 ext. 7 in Santa Maria, and 805-681-5285 in Santa Barbara, or www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal; and the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Humane societies, at 805-964-4777, or www.sbhumane.org.

All organizations are available for appointments Friday through Monday, except for Santa Barbara County Animal Services which will be hosting appointments on Saturday and Monday only during the event.

Interested adopters are encouraged to view adoptable animals online before calling any of the participating shelters to schedule a visit. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and have had a health exam. View each organization’s website for more details.

— Mitchell White