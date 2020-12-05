Local art featured in Goleta Valley show

COURTESY PHOTOS

Terre Martin Sanitate’s piece, titled “Been There,” is featured in the Picassos 4 Peanuts virtual art show and sale.

This piece by Terre Martin Sanitate titled “Blues” is available for purchase online in the Picassos 4 Peanuts art show and sale.

Fifty local artists with work priced under $300 are featured in the Goleta Valley Art Association’s 10th Annual Picassos 4 Peanuts Art Show and Sale.

The show launched Tuesday, and all the art pieces are available for viewing and purchase until March.

From watercolors to ink to wood cut to oil paintings, unique images depict everything from flowers to landscapes to portraits to still lifes. They’re available for purchase.

Visit tgvaa.org/virtual-show to view the pieces from 50 local artists.

The GVAA has brought art to the community for 57 years and has more than 200 member artists exhibiting artwork in a variety of media.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com