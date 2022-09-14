Local author to discuss ‘Clara’s Secret’

COURTESY PHOTO

Stephan R. Frenkel

Santa Barbara author Stephan R. Frenkel will present “Clara’s Secret” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting on Saturday.

This hybrid event will take place at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., and will also be available via Zoom.

The program is free, regardless of whether you attend in person or watch it on Zoom.

Special Interest Groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. (in person only), followed by a short business meeting at 10:30, and Mr. Frenkel’s presentation about “Clara’s Secret” at 11.

In 1939, the most perilous year of her life, Clara was forced to emigrate from her city of origin, Berlin, toward a distant and uncertain destiny. As she journeyed alone into the unknown, she searched for understanding in the history of the great metropolis and turned to her collection of memories from her adolescence at the dawn of the 20th century.

This was the time of La Belle Époque, the Beautiful Era, an extraordinary age of optimism and promise and one of the most dramatic transformations of culture in the progress of mankind. The illuminating celebrities of the era traveled to the Prussian capital to affirm their careers and announce themselves on the world stage. Clara’s experiences, and those of the many significant figures she learned of and chanced upon, portray Berlin at a time when the imperial city and a young lady were coming of age.

Mr. Frenkel is an accidental author. The subject of “Clara’s Secret” inspired him to research family genealogy and to write. He is a first-generation American born in New York and currently living with his wife in Santa Barbara. His principal profession is as an architect and land planner with experience in national and international projects.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com