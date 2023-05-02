Local author writes ‘Basque Poppies’

Francine Kosla, a Santa Barbara County author, has written a newly released book, “Basque Poppies: Survival Under the Swastika” (Dorrance Publishing Co.).

The book is based on true accounts of a French Basque family. Joseph Vienney, his wife and teen-age daughters were patiently resigned to wait out the German occupation until conscience, opportunity and the enemy arrived at their door. Shackled by the Nazis living under his own roof, Joseph engineered one of the most ingenious missions of World War II. But unless he could carry out his plan flawlessly, the reprisals against the Basque population could only result in its genocide.

“Basque Poppies: Survival Under the Swastika” has a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). You can buy it at Amazon.com.

— Dave Mason