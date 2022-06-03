Local authors to discuss ‘The Surfer and the Sage’

COURTESY PHOTO

Local authors Shaun Tomson and Noah benShea discuss transforming despair into hope and pessimism into optimism in their book, “The Surfer and the Sage: A Guide to Survive and Ride Life’s Waves.”



“The Surfer and the Sage: A Guide to Survive and Ride Life’s Waves” is a new book by local authors Shaun Tomson and Noah benShea, which will be published on Tuesday.

The authors are planning several local appearances to promote their book.

Mr. Tomson and Mr. benShea will appear at 3 p.m. Saturday at Tecolote Book Shop, 1470 East Valley Road, Montecito (805-969-4977, tecolotebookshop.com); 6:30 p.m. June 9 at Patagonia, 235 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura (805-643-6074, thesurferandthesagebooktour.splashthat.com) and 1 to 4 p.m. June 11 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s “Paddle Out” at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara (805-962-8404, sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event/paddle-out-for-sbmm).

According to a news release, “The Surfer and the Sage” speaks to those who are experiencing anxiety, depression and disconnection in a post-pandemic world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a significant percentage of the population is feeling some or all of these emotions, and no one has been able to escape entirely the effects of the ups and downs — the waves — of life.

During their appearances, Mr. Tomson and Mr. benShea will discuss their perspectives on transforming despair into hope, fear into courage, and pessimism into optimism.

“It is a fundamental choice for all of us,” Mr. Tomson said. “What is our attitude? Positive or negative? … It is a choice to be made by everyone, and this choice can change us, change our lives, and change our world.”

— Katherine Zehnder