Local Band False Puppet to Perform at Fiesta Music & Dance Friday

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara will be continuing with its “Fiesta Music & Dance Fridays” this week by featuring local Santa Barbara band False Puppet.





FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTOS

At Left, Alena Velasco performs a classic dance at the first Fiesta Music and Dance Fridays on June 26, 2020. Center, Internationally acclaimed Flamenco Latin Guitarist, Tony Ybarra. At Right, El Presidente, Erik Davis speaks to the crowd during Old Spanish Days.

As it was announced in June, to celebrate this year’s Fiesta theme of “¡Vamos a Bailar!,” or in English, “Let’s Dance!” Old Spanish Days will live-stream Fiesta Music and Dance Fridays every Friday in July from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m on the Old Spanish Days website, as well as on the Fiesta Facebook and YouTube pages.

This week’s performance will be by a local three-piece rock band known as False Puppet. According to the release, their music ranges from blues to hardcore, but they are most easily classified as rock and roll. In 2015, the band was a part of the Vans Warped Tour.

“I am excited and proud that we are fulfilling our commitment to keeping the Fiesta Spirit alive during this challenging time”, El Presidente Erik Davis said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the City of Santa Barbara, our dedicated sponsors and community donors for helping us achieve our goal of honoring our rich traditions in a safe way while bringing Fiesta joy to all in this time of uncertainty.”

The concerts are free to the Santa Barbara community and will feature local dance acts and history segments in between sets. In addition, all concerts will be broadcast on TV Santa Barbara community access channels 17 and 71.

During its first concert on July 3, a local favorite band, Area 51, performed, and during intermission, the 2020 Honorary El Presidente, John Palminteri, was introduced.

According to the press release, “This is an annual tradition where the current El Presidente or La Presidenta names people important in their lives and those who have helped them on their journey to lead this historic festival.”

“Our first concert proved that bringing joy, hope and optimism to our Santa Barbara community is possible even during a global pandemic,” Mr. Davis said in a statement. “We will get through this together.”

So far, Old Spanish Days Fiesta Music & Dance Fridays has featured other local bands such as Spencer the Gardener. Following False Puppet on July 17, it is set to feature both the bands King Bee and Mezcal Martini.

According to its press release, “Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, Inc. is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation dedicated to honoring and preserving Santa Barbara’s history, spirit, culture, heritage and traditions. Putting the health and safety of the community first, Fiesta 2020 has been reimagined and will hold many of its signature events online, on television or in ways that adhere to physical distancing practices, all while promoting and encouraging community-wide participation.”

For more information about Old Spanish Days or how to donate, go to www.sbfiesta.org. To watch Fiesta Music & Dance Fridays live, go to www.sbfiesta.org/live-stream or go to the Fiesta Facebook and Youtube pages.

