Local book awarded Book of the Year title

At left, author Colleen McCarthy-Evans writes about self worth in “Why Am I.” At right,

Sarah Dietz illustrated the book, bringing readers into a whimsical, beautiful day.

Local author Colleen McCarthy-Evans and her Santa Barbara-based publisher Seven Seas Press are celebrating the title of Book of the Year from Creative Child Magazine.

The winning book, “Why Am I,” is labeled for ages “three to 103” with messages of self purpose and self worth applicable for all ages. The book is available in Spanish as well.

Illustrations by Sarah Dietz bring readers into a whimsical, sweet day in the life of the characters.

“We’re honored to receive this award and have ‘Why Am I’ join the other award-winning books in the Seven Seas Press catalog,” Ms. McCarthy-Evans said in a news release.

Seven Seas Press is a woman-run publishing house with a focus on English and bilingual children’s books. It was established in 2018 and has partnered with nonprofits to donate books to families internationally.

“This soulful, timely book is a love letter to our precious planet and its inhabitants. Our recent fundraising campaign featuring ‘Why Am I’ allowed us to gift over 250 books to children through HeadStart, Storyteller Children’s Center, Goleta Valley Public Library and to numerous family support organizations in Carpinteria through Artesanía Para La Familia,” executive director Erika Römer said. “We’re grateful for all our partners and donors who made this possible.”

Seven Seas Press books are available at local stores Paradise Found, Chaucer’s Books and GameSeeker.

Paperback copies of “Why Am I” are available in English and Spanish at Chaucer’s for $16.45.

— Annelise Hanshaw