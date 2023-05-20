Local British elections have national, global implications

Local politics leaves its impact on national politics in the United Kingdom.

“The Liberal Democrats won a huge haul of more than 200 net seat gains.”

This is how The Guardian in Britain described the significant gains by this third party in local elections held in May one year ago. This May, the Liberal Democrats did even better, with 400 net gains.

This is startling indeed, since the party increased its seats by 700 in 2019, the last time these specific seats were contested.

The Green Party also made significant advances.

The Guardian, a long-established newspaper, is sympathetic editorially to the Liberal Democrats and its predecessor, the Liberal Party.

The United Kingdom (Britain plus Northern Ireland) has a complex tapestry of local authorities. These elections include London borough councils, local authorities in Scotland and Wales, and the Assembly in Northern Ireland.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party suffered a major defeat, losing nearly 1,000 local seats. Economic hardships related to Brexit, the departure from the European Union, is part of the explanation and has involved far-reaching political and social as well as economic dislocations, some profound in nature. Inflation is also extremely high and continuing.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Sunak’s predecessor, left major problems for the Conservative Party. They include scandals regarding members of Mr. Johnson’s government breaking their own pandemic rules to attend parties.

The government retains its enormous House of Commons majority, which it won in the general election of December 2019. But now the government faces enormous domestic political challenges.

In the 19th century, the popular Victorian musical team of Gilbert and Sullivan could declare every baby was born “a little Liberal or else a little Conservative.” In the 20th century, the working class emerged to achieve the vote, and massive numbers meant the Labour Party replaced the Liberals.

Nonetheless, two-party dominance remained.

The last half of the 20th century witnessed rise of Scottish and Welsh nationalist parties, the revival of the Liberals, and continued growth of support for the successor Liberal Democrats. Single-issue parties also profited. The Brexit and Green parties focused respectively on exiting the European Union and promoting environmental concerns.

Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May succeeded David Cameron in 2016, after the surprise defeat of his referendum aimed at remaining in the European Union. She negotiated complex withdrawal accords with the Eurocrats in Brussels, only to face rejection three times in Parliament, including from her own party.

Finally, well-meaning Good Citizen May was replaced by Bombastic Boris Johnson, who rushed through general leave-Europe legislation, postponing details. The eventual cost includes renewed violence in Northern Ireland, but Britain left the E.U.

On May 2, 2019, local government elections in England and Northern Ireland saw losses for both Conservatives and Labour. Liberal Democrats and Greens made notable gains. In 2020, the pandemic postponed local elections. In 2021, the Scottish National Party made significant gains, along with the Greens and Liberal Democrats.

Professor John Curtice of Strathclyde University in Scotland is insightful and influential. His analyses for the BBC note the Liberal Democrats’ success.

Significant numbers of people back the Liberal Democrats precisely because they are not part of the traditional Conservative/Labour establishment. Many such partisans viewed joining Conservatives in coalition government 2010-2015 as a form of treason, and the Liberal Democrats consequently suffered severe reversals at the polls.

Today as in the past, Britain combines intense partisanship with stability. Decades ago, Professor Samuel H. Beer provided durable analysis. His approach accommodates the decline of two-party dominance.

To learn more, read Samuel H. Beer’s “British Politics in the Collectivist Age” (Random House), and my book, “Liberal Politics in Britain” (Transaction, distributed by Routledge).

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “Liberal Politics in Britain” (Transaction, distributed by Routledge” and “After the Cold War – American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). He is also the director of the Clausen Center at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc., and a Clausen Distinguished Professor. He welcomes questions and comments at acyr@carthage.edu.