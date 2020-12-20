Local broker ranks in Coldwell Banker’s Top 100

COURTESY PHOTO

Keith Berry ranked in Coldwell Banker Top 100 Individuals for the Greater Los Angeles Area.

One of Santa Barbara County’s own ranked in Coldwell Banker Top 100 Individuals for the Greater Los Angeles Area: Keith Berry.

Rankings are for Jan. 1 through Nov. 30, 2020, based on closed adjusted gross commission income.

Mr. Berry was also named one of Coldwell Banker Realty’s top 1,000 producers for California. The third quarter ranking reflects dollar volumes of sales transactions he completed for residential properties priced from approximately $600,000 to more than $8 million.

Mr. Berry started with Security Title Insurance Company in the real estate industry in 1964, then earned his credentials as a Real Estate Agent in 1970.

Since then, he’s been a Real Estate Broker with Coldwell Banker, where he handles properties for home buyers and sellers in Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Hope Ranch, Goleta and throughout the county. He also facilitates home searches and acquisitions for clients seeking a move to Santa Barbara from Los Angeles, San Francisco and other major metro markets.

In November, Mr. Berry was a featured speaker for the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable webinar addressing the pandemic and economic recovery. His professional designations include: CRB/Certified Real Estate Broker; CRS/Certified Residential Specialist; GRI/Graduate Realtors Institute; and ABR/Accredited Buyers Representative.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com