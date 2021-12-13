Local businesses support Santa Barbara Humane

COURTESY PHOTOS

Dean: a coffee shop, based in Goleta, is donating some of the proceeds from its The Iced Peppermint Mocha Matilda to Santa Barbara Humane.

Three South Coast businesses are offering ways to give through holiday shopping that benefit animals at Santa Barbara Humane.

Santa Barbara Coastal Candles and The Thrifty Flea in Carpinteria as well as Dean: a coffee shop (located in Goleta), are partnering with Santa Barbara Humane, which has campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria.

“We are so grateful to benefit from the unique opportunities at each of these businesses … Each business is doing something so special that community members could shop all three and triple their generosity and support,” said Sofia Rodriguez, chief philanthropy officer at Santa Barbara Humane.

The Thrifty Flea in Carpinteria donates some of its proceeds to Santa Barbara Humane around the year.

Santa Barbara Coastal Candles is a family-owned candle and gift company that specializes in hand-poured, organic candles that are beautiful and sustainable. It’s offering a two-wick candle with a paw print design, with hand-poured organic rice wax and a Channel Islands Mist scent. There is a cat version, a dog version and a version for those who love cats and dogs.

Shipping is available for sending a gift to a distant family member or friend.

The Thrifty Flea is a family-owned thrift shop that opened earlier this fall on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria.

It has quickly become a local favorite featuring housewares, clothing, furniture and more. The business donates a portion of its proceeds to Santa Barbara Humane around the year, so you can keep giving back, long after the Christmas lights have been taken down.

The third business, Dean: a coffee shop, has been a partner with Santa Barbara Humane since the Goleta coffee shop’s grand opening in fall 2020. This month, patrons are encouraged to order a special menu item called “The Iced Peppermint Mocha Matilda.” Three dollars of each purchase of this chocolate peppermint iced coffee will be donated to Santa Barbara Humane.

Santa Barbara Coastal Candles is selling candles to benefit Santa Barbara Humane.

“Local donations like the efforts of these businesses make it possible to provide affordable or free care to the community, keeping animals happy and healthy in loving homes,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “If you are already out and about shopping for loved ones, this is a way to support Santa Barbara Humane and valuable local businesses when they have been hit so hard by the pandemic.”

The community is also encouraged to visit www.sbhumane.org/give to explore the many ways to make a difference at Santa Barbara Humane this holiday season and all year long.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com