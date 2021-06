Solvang and Lompoc have scored high in People For Bikes’ annual city ratings.

Solvang ranked No. 15 out of 767 cities and No. 5 out of 321 small cities, according to cityratings.peopleforbikes.org.

Lompoc ranked 14 out of the 767 cities and No. 4 out of 321 small cities.

The scores measure the quality of a city’s bicycle network and how people feel about bicycling in their city.

— Dave Mason