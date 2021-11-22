Local doctor initiated into American College of Surgeons

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Christopher Taglia

Dr. Christopher Taglia of Lompoc Valley Medical Center was among 2,350 initiates globally who became a Fellow at the American College of Surgeons at the College’s virtual Clinical Congress of 2021, which was held Oct. 23-27. This year’s class was one of the largest ever admitted.

Dr. Taglia is a graduate of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and he completed his surgical residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Since completing his fellowship in bariatric surgery, Dr. Taglia has been practicing at LVMC as a general and bariatric surgeon.

Dr. Taglia attained Board Certification from the American Board of Surgery in 2019. He has a professional interest in minimally invasive, robotic and bariatric surgery. Dr. Taglia is also a member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

Applicants must meet the following credentials: be a graduate of any approved medical school, have completed advanced training in one of the 14 surgical specialties recognized by the college, possess certification by an American surgical specialty board or appropriate certification by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, and have been in practice for at least one year at the time of the application. Before being admitted into the fellowship, a surgeon must demonstrate professional proficiency as well as ethical fitness. The acceptance must be approved by three-fourths of the Board of Regents.

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and to improve the quality of care for the surgical patient. The college is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. The college has more than 84,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world.

