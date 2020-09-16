Local dog vies for photo-contest prize

COURTESY PHOTO

Champ’s adopters submitted this photo to FidoFoster.org’s “Walk and Wag” photo contest. The competition was created to showcase foster and adopted dogs’ personalities and answer the question “What makes your dog wag?”

Champ, a Jack Russell terrier from Santa Barbara, has a chance at winning 5,000 meals from Halo and $5,000 for the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

He is a finalist in fidofoster.org’s first “Walk and Wag” photo contest.

Champ is one of 25 dogs in the adopted dogs category selected by the judges: actress Olivia Munn, Animal Planet’s Pet Expert Andrea Arden and “Underwater Dogs” photographer Seth Casteel.

Voting is open until Sept. 20 on fidofoster.org. In addition to the donations to the shelter, the winner will get a shoutout from Ms. Munn on social media, virtual training with Ms. Arden, a photo shoot with Mr. Casteel and a Wag! premium membership.

Champ’s adopters say they feel lucky to have a dog like him. He’s smart and playful and loves to play with toys, hunt gophers and go on walks.

— Annelise Hanshaw