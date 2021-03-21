Local film contest winner becomes national finalist

SANTA BARBARA — American Riviera Bank’s Lights, Camera, Save! local winner, Amelyse Wong of Santa Barbara, has been named a national finalist by the American Bankers Association Foundation.

Lights, Camera, Save! is an annual video contest that encourages teens ages 13 through 18 to produce a short, 30-second film that communicates the importance of sound money management.

Ms. Wong is one of eight students selected to compete for several awards, including a $5,000 grand prize.

The finalists will face off in a bracket-style tournament hosted on the bank’s Instagram page from Tuesday to Thursday. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite video to make it to the next round. The winning student will be announced Friday.

This year, 117 banks hosted 133 contests in 47 states as a part of Lights, Camera, Save! Ms. Wong’s video highlighted how to stop spending everything people earn, budgeting and ID protection in a short, animated game show simulation.

“All of us at American Riviera Bank are thrilled Amelyse is being recognized for finding such a creative and effective way to share valuable savings lessons with her peers,” said Jeff DeVine, president and chief executive officer. “We hope everyone on the Central Coast will take a few minutes out of their day to support a local student and cast their vote for Amelyse Wong.”

This is the second year in a row that American Riviera Bank’s winner has been selected as a national finalist. Last year’s winner, Michaela Oh, went on to win the national contest and received $5,000 from the American Bankers Association.

To learn more about Lights, Camera, Save! visit arb.bank/lcs.

— Grayce McCormick