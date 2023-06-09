Local graduation ceremonies

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools all said to their goodbyes to the Class of 2023 on Thursday. Complete coverage of the three graduation ceremonies will appear in Saturday’s News-Press. – Matt Smolensky 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Matt Smolensky News-Press Associate Editor previous post Trump faces potential federal indictment next post Lawmaker files articles of impeachment against Mayorkas Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.