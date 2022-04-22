Local high school students become Eagle Scouts

Troop 1 of Los Padres Council held an Eagle Court of Honor to officially recognize six local high school students who have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

The ceremony took place April 9 at Santa Barbara Community Church.

New Eagle Scouts A.J. Heinemann, Peter Moschitto, Davis Peterson, Rowen Manriquez and Matthew Fernandes were joined by Kedrick Condie, who began his scouting career with Troop 1 but completed it with Troop 194 in Colorado.

The ceremony was officiated by Troop 1 Scoutmaster Robert Blessing and attended by family and friends of the scouts, Troop 1 adult leaders,and Troop 1’s former Eagle Scouts. Associate Pastor Alan Strout of the First United Methodist Church offered a prayer of thanksgiving and benediction.

The new Eagle Scouts were honored with special presentations and certificates, which came from Joe Bauer of the Catholic Committee on Scouting; Major Jose Ramirez of the Military Order of World Wars and Command Sgt. Jonathan Church, representing Veterans of Foreign Wars. The ceremony was followed by a dinner/reception.

To become an Eagle Scout, each student must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges, perform community service, serve as a leader in the troop and complete a project that benefits an outside organization — before his or her 18th birthday.

A.J.’s, Matthew’s and Rowen’s projects brought improvements to the Lake Cachuma Recreation Area.

A.J. planted and installed irrigation for new oak trees. Matthew created and installed a new Wildlife Lake Tours sign. Rowen constructed and installed an information kiosk at the Sweetwater Trailhead near Bradbury Dam.

Peter constructed a sandbox and archway for the preschool of the Cliff Drive Care Center.

Davis built and installed seven benches for Providence School’s elementary campus.

Kedrick designed and installed a billboard for the Western Museum of Mining and Industry in Colorado Springs.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com