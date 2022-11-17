Local hospitals get high ratings

COURTESY PHOTOS

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022 from the Leapfrog Group.

The national distinction recognizes the two hospitals for achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.

“This Leapfrog award marks the third consecutive time that Cottage hospitals in Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley have earned the ‘A’ Safety Grade. We received the honors in fall 2021, spring 2022 and now fall 2022. This is a tremendous accomplishment made possible by the commitment of everyone in our organization to keep our patients safe,” said Dr. Babji Mesipam, chief medical quality officer for Cottage Health.

For more information, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

In addition to the Leapfrog awards, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang recently earned a four star-rating from Medicare.gov, which rates how well a hospital performs on quality measures compared to other hospitals in the nation (www.medicare.gov/care-compare/#search).

“Many small hospitals may not report data on all measures and aren’t eligible for an overall hospital rating on Medicare.gov,” said Dr. Mesipam. “For Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, an 11-bed critical access hospital, earning a four-star rating is a great achievement.”

For more information, see cottagehealth.org.

— Dave Mason