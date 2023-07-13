Local investigator Craig Casearrested on embezzlement charges

A Santa Barbara area private investigator has been arrested on embezzlement charges.

Craig Case, a longtime local private investigator, is facing a number of other legal allegations.

Mr. Case was served the arrest warrant Tuesday while at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court for unrelated charges. He is expected to return to court today and again on July 31.

Last year News-Press columnist Robert Eringer reported that there were 26 court actions taken against Mr. Case, going back over 40 years since 1978, the first year he got his license as a private investigator.

Those included the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust obtaining a default judgment against Mr. Case for $72,195; Everest National Insurance Company vs. Mr. Case, a default judgment of $54, 720.27; and Capitol One Bank U.SA. vs. Mr. Case, a default judgment of $8,435. 27.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com