Home LocalCoronavirus Pandemic 2020 Local law school’s online finals begin Monday
Coronavirus Pandemic 2020Local

Local law school’s online finals begin Monday

by Paul Gonzalez 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

SANTA BARBARA Hundreds of law school students will fire up their computers and start combing through their notes on Monday as they start three days’ worth of take-home finals because of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement from the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law, the exams will be delivered to students  at 9 a.m. on Monday through the Canvas online class management platform. 

Students will answer essay questions in a word document, then upload the document on canvas. The exams are due at 9 a.m. on March 30.

The school has campuses at 20 E. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara and 475 Market St. in Ventura.

School President Dr. Matt Nehmer said all summer campus-based classes will be delivered online. The school’s “hybrid” law school program, which supplements onlines classes with on campus “residencies,” will be delivered entirely online during the coronavirus outbreak.

Spring semester grades will be assigned on a pass/fail grading system.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer pgonzalez@newspress.com

You may also like

Local law school’s online finals begin Monday

‘We’re building the plane as we fly it’:...

‘I want to reward them for being there’:...

‘We’ll fund just about everything we can’: The...

Class in quarantine: Teachers reconfigure curriculum to an...

UCSB postpones commencement ceremonies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More