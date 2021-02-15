Local leaders join ‘Supporting Our Teens’ Relationships’ panel

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is hosting a virtual panel “Supporting Our Teens’ Relationships” from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

Domestic Violence Solutions will interview panelists about teen dating, healthy relationships and recognizing warning signs.

The panelists are all local leaders of youth organizations: Christy Stillwell, founder and executive director of What is LOVE; Rachael Steidl, founder and executive director of YouthWell; Paul Reyes, program specialist at Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley; Steve DeLira, deputy executive director of Family Service Agency.

The event is intended for adults who want to better support the teenagers in their lives.

To attend, register at dvsolutions.org/panel.

— Annelise Hanshaw