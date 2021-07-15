Local organization awarded Nonprofit of the Year

Community Partners in Caring — a Santa Maria-based nonprofit that provides free and direct services to seniors living in Santa Barbara County — has been awarded Nonprofit of the Year for Assembly District 37.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit adapted its programming to assist seniors during the challenging period of quarantine and lockdown. This included delivering food and other essentials, helping seniors get to doctor’s appointments, friendly phone calls and health check-ins.

“Community Partners in Caring has provided valuable services to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Assemblymember Steve Bennett, D-Ventura, said in a statement. “The services they provided acted as an extended family for so many. And this is not the only time they have stepped up for seniors. Community Partners in Caring have been a resource for seniors in Santa Barbara County for 25 years. Many seniors would be in much worse shape without their help and I want to thank them for the work they do for our community.”

The organization was awarded Nonprofit of the Year during a Legislative Town Hall hosted by CalNonprofits at the end of June.

— Madison Hirneisen