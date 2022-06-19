Local student earns degree at Connecticut College

Matthew Sang Park of Santa Barbara was awarded a bachelor’s degree May 22 at Connecticut College.

He majored in east Asian studies and history.

The 422 graduates at the New London, Conn. college were addressed by college President Katherine Bergeron and Deborah Bial, founder and president of the Posse Foundation.

Ms. Bial, a renowned leader in the fields of college access and student success, told the graduates that their generation will have their own set of challenges and opportunities. “Think about what your lifetime will bring.”

— Dave Mason