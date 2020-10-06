Local students among brightest at Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University recently announced its Scholastic Honor Roll for the 2020 summer semester. Three local students made the cut:

Chelsi A. Thater, a senior from the Vandenberg Air Force Base, studies human development and family science.

Sean Wright, from Santa Barbara, is a sophomore studying natural resources.

Matthew A. Murray of Ojai is studying mechanical engineering in a post-baccalaureate program.

To make the list, students must earn an average of a B+ (3.5) in at least 12 credit hours. A total of 1,207 received the honor.

— Annelise Hanshaw