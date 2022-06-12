Local students graduate from Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. — More than 7,300 students graduated recently from Oregon State University during ceremonies Saturday at Reser Stadium on the Corvallis campus and today at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend.

Santa Barbara County students among them include Kate Bildsten, bachelor of science, cum laude, horticulture; Weston Bryan, bachelor of science, summa cum laude, environmental sciences; Analicia Casey, bachelor of arts, psychology; Brandon Dutton, bachelor of science, computer science; Toby Harbison, master of science, marine resource management; Reed Hardin, bachelor of science, computer science; and Liana Mueller, bachelor of science, summa cum laude, environmental sciences.

—Marilyn McMahon