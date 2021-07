Two Santa Barbara County residents earned spots on the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, undergraduate students must earn a GPA of at least 3.4 for nine credit hours of coursework.

Mert Aslandogan, of Goleta, made the list and is studying industrial design.

Mason Leposavic, of Santa Barbara, earned a spot as well and is in the new media design program.

RIT has a student body of about 18,600 students and a catalog of over 200 programs.

— Annelise Hanshaw