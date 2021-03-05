Local students on Biola Dean’s List

More than 1,800 students were named to the Dean’s List at Biola University for the fall, and 13 of them come from Santa Barbara County.

They are Jesse Baxter Booher from Santa Maria, Cameron Bleecker from Carpinteria, Sicily Brittingham from Santa Maria, Grace Danielle Clark from Lompoc, Danita Estorga from Santa Maria, Brynn Fieldhouse from Santa Ynez, Peter Humphreys from Santa Barbara, Sarah Montano from Santa Maria. Jacob Nicholson-Marquiss from Santa Barbara, William Price from Santa Barbara, Eric Smith from Santa Barbara, Ryan Sorensen from Santa Barbara and Chad Williams from Santa Barbara.

Biola students are placed on the Dean’s List to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits for the term. Their cumulative GPA must be at least 3.2.

Biola is a private Christian university located in La Mirada.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, associate provost of academic effectiveness and administration.

“These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

— Gerry Fall