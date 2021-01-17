Local winemaker receives top award

Alma Rosa Winemaker named 2020 Winemaker of the Year

COURTESY PHOTO

Tony Biagi, consulting winemaker for Alma Rosa Winery, a leading producer from the Sta. Rita Hills, was named 2020 Winemaker of the Year by Antonio Galloni, founder of Vinous Media.

Another Santa Barbara County winemaker has been recognized as 2020 Winemaker of the Year — this time representing Buellton.

Mr. Biagi built his career consulting some of the top wineries in Napa and Sonoma, and co-owns Hourglass and Patria wines. His clients have included Clos du Val, Sinegal, Amici, Lasseter and The Vineyardist.

“Tony Biagi is not only gifted as a winemaker, he also has a talent for mentoring young, emerging winemakers,” Mr. Galloni said. “Biagi has provided guidance, but always pushed his protégés into the spotlight and given them all the credit. In today’s world, that is exceedingly rare.

“In a relatively new role as winemaker at The Vineyardist, Biagi has ushered in small but noticeable refinements to wines that were already superb.”

Alma Rosa Winery makes wines that are emblematic of the Sta. Rita Hills’ special terroir, which benefits from cool Pacific Ocean breezes funneled inland through the unique transverse mountain range of the region.

The winery was founded in 2005 by Santa Barbara wine pioneer Richard Sanford and purchased by Bob and Barb Zorich in 2014. The founders opened a tasting room in the heart of Buellton and assembled an industry-leading management and winemaking team, with the long-term vision of elevating the winery and estate to express the best of the appellation.

They have also developed 38 acres of vineyards across five non-contiguous sites on their 628-acre estate. The first wines from the new vineyard were produced from the 2019 vintage.

“We believe the Sta. Rita Hills, and particularly Alma Rosa’s estate, will one day be recognized among a select few spots in the world capable of producing truly great Chardonnay and Pinot Noir,” Mr. Zorich said in a statement. “It is great to have talent such as Tony Biagi on our team, and we’re thrilled to see him get this well-deserved recognition for his work.”

