Local wineries Brewer-Clifton and Cambria Estate reopen tasting rooms

Brewer-Clifton and Cambria Estate Winery announced the reopening of their tasting rooms in Santa Barbara County following state and county officials lifting the stay-at-home restrictions.

They officially reopened Thursday, welcoming back guests to their outdoor patios and seated tastings.

Reservations for all locations are available by appointment, via Tock.

Brewer-Clifton Los Olivos Tasting Room is located at 2367 Alamo Pintado Ave. in Los Olivos, and tastings are complimentary for Priority Allocation members.

Cambria Estate Winery is located at 5475 Chardonnay Lane in Santa Maria, and tastings are complimentary for Wine Club members.

Both wineries are ensuring adequate ventilation in all spaces, physical distancing to the maximum extent possible, use of face coverings by workers (where respiratory protection is not required) and customers, frequent hand washing and regular cleaning and disinfection and training for the workers on these and other elements of the COVID-19 prevention plan.

