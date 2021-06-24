Pop-up boutique open through Sept. 11 on State Street

Cliq Chair is showing its products at the Locals’ Collective, located at 931 State St.

The Locals’ Collective is popping up for a summer shopping experience through Sept. 11 at 931 State St.

Featured are products from more than 20 local businesses and artists. They include Anna Janelle Jewelry, (In)LARKIN, La Calle Studios, Cliq Chair, Menchaca Chocolates, RoHo, Santa Barbara Hives, Lineage Botanica, SB CBD, The Zen Roller, Notecards by Rita Barton Art, The Chaga Company, Goodos for Doggos and featured artists Rod Lathim, Haber Fine Art, Masha Keating, Marilyn McRae and more.

The Locals’ Collective is operating through Sept. 11 at 931 State St.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Private shopping appointments are available upon reservation.

Over the summer, the Locals’ Collective is partnering with several local charities to help give back to the community.

“The Locals’ Collective is an experiential retail concept that will take your breath away, providing some joy after a challenging year. Our mission is to connect with consumers through all their senses with a curated assortment, to inspire our customers with a unique experience and empower our local sellers with exposure and sales,” said Mary Beth Larkin, founder of (IN)LARKIN.

(In)LARKIN is among the businesses featured at the Locals’ Collective.

Artist Rod Lathim’s works grace the Locals’ Collective.



The Locals’ Collective features La Calle Studios’ products.



Anna Janelle Jewelry is among the participants in the Locals’ Collective.

“Shopping small and locally is so important, especially this year. Our goal is to create a place where consumers can buy unique, handmade and intentional goods that support our community. When you buy from a small business, you make a real difference, an actual person celebrates,” added Ms. Janelle, founder of Anna Janelle Jewelry.

