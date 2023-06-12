Locals look for ideas at Santa Barbara Home Show

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Jacuzzis built by Whiteswan Pools and Spas are displayed during the Santa Barbara Home Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

The 2023 Santa Barbara Home Show was held this past weekend at the Earl Warren Showgrounds as home improvement specialists displayed their wares for locals looking for a change of style.

The home show featured all sorts of indoor and outdoor products, from a backyard “she-shed” to a lower-back massage machine. People casually walked through the showground tent aisles and talked to the salesmen about the various services they could offer.

“I try to help someone first – ‘how was your day going?’ I don’t go right out for a lead,” said Jared Clark, owner of Central Coast Concrete Coatings. “I go at it on how I can help someone before I can count it as a sale.”

Above and right, a fully built and furnished “She Shed” by A Place to Grow SLO, a business based in Paso Robles, is displayed.

The atmosphere at the home show was relaxed as people meandered through looking at different products that might help them get what they want out of their homes.

“The people are really nice, we haven’t found anything we’re going to get, but some things have sparked some interest,” said Chris Kent, a shopping renovator. “I like the variety of it. We looked at some hot tubs, couches.”

The home show is a place where people who want to improve their home, but are not necessarily sure what they would like, meet companies that aim to help them and sell that product.

Beds and sofas are displayed by the Santa Barbara Co. Sleep Shoppes & Design Center. Locals browse the displays at the Santa Barbara Home Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

“Most of these places you’re either selling tangible stuff like furniture. Or, a lot of the outside stuff, like cleaning gutters, we do free estimates,” said McKenzie Moore, spokesperson for a local home gutter company. Ms. Moore says for a lot of the companies, the point of the home show is “meeting potential customers.”

Mr. Clark said of the Home Show, “If you want to come and get ideas, this is the place to go.”

