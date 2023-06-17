Locals turn out for Fiesta Ranchera

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood and Junior Spirit Olivia Nelson dance together in front of attendees of Fiesta Ranchera at the Stow House in Goleta on Thursday.

The Santa Barbara Fiesta teaser event, Fiesta Ranchera, was held Thursday as the city honored the area’s history – and made sure to have some fun too.

Dances, friends and plenty of food and drinks were the main attraction for the Goleta event’s fifteenth year. In the beautiful Rancho La Patera garden, people from around the county enjoyed the celebrations as the afternoon turned into night.

“It’s wonderful to get together with the local people and really celebrate in an informal way,” said Father Larry Gosselin, OFM. “I love our community and all that it represents and stands for.”

The event went from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and started off with music performed by Tony Ybarra, a Flamenco guitarist. Then, mixed in with a number of speeches by event organizers and honored guests, the Junior Spirit and Spirit of Fiesta performed their much-anticipated dances.

Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood and Junior Spirit Olivia Nelson wore colorful and elaborate clothes while they danced to a live band in impressively choreographed dances, briefly joining up to dance together for a few songs.

This year’s El Presidente David Bolton, left, is shown with his husband – and El Primer Caballero -Gonzalo Sarmiento. Tony Ybarra plays guitar at the event.

Guests circled around the stage during the performances and stuck around for the colorful Mexican Folk dance from the state of Nayarit. The dance saw men with machetes – and occasionally blindfolded eyes – dance around with women who wore bright and flowing dresses.

“I love this event. It expresses what our community in Santa Barbara is all about,” said Yatzie Acosta, one of the dancers. “And it’s always nice getting to see everyone again.”

Fiesta Ranchera slowly became covered in night as Area 51, a popular Santa Barbara band and the last show of the night, came on.

Dancers from the local Maria Bermudez Flamenco Performing Arts Studio, including Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood, perform in front of attendees during Fiesta Ranchera at The Stow House in Goleta on Thursday. Junior Spirit of Fiesta Olivia Nelson performs during the event.

The many drink and food stations organized around the grass field continued to serve as the crowd was informed that they could leave their cars in the parking lot overnight with no risk of towing, if that were necessary.

““It’s very exciting because I haven’t experienced the Spanish Days Fiesta from the inside,” said Lisa Osborn, the honorary Saint Barbara 2023. “Getting to work with and be around the Fiesta family is very exciting.”

Fiesta Ranchera, an event held by both the Old Spanish Days team and Goleta Valley Historical Society, is done for the year, but looking not-too-far ahead this August the larger Fiesta events begin.

For more information visit the fiesta website at https://www.sbfiesta.org/.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com