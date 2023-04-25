LOCK, Candice Lynn

July 05, 1951 – April 15, 2023

Candice Lynn Lock “Candy”, age 71, of Solvang unexpectedly passed away in Santa Barbara, CA on April 15, 2023.

Candy was born in Santa Monica, CA on July 05, 1951, to Suzanne and Donald Smith. Candy grew up in Woodland Hills, where she successfully participated in competitive figure skating.

Candy married Rodney in Tarzana, CA in 1971, and together they had 2 children. She worked alongside her husband in the Arabian horse business for many years and enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with her family.

Candy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Rod as well as her children Jason, and Jennifer (Joshua) Anker, grandson Rielly; sister Cathy (Don) Hummer, brother Gary, and mother Sue as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Candy was predeceased by her sister Cheryl McCurdy and father Donald Smith.

Memorial services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard, CA on April 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

