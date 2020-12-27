Lockdowns are ineffective, destructive

My wife Trudy and I are appalled at the declining state of California.

I am an 83-year old, third-generation Californian. We are watching small businesses being destroyed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his healthcare experts’ management policies.

We believe the statistics pertaining to the Wuhan/COVID-19 pandemic are being used to instill fear and exercise control of our population.

The restraints put on our economy by the government have been ineffective in controlling the progression of the disease.

Now three weeks since Thanksgiving, the surge has been blamed on “get-togethers.” At this writing, we have been locked down again for more than 11 days of another state-imposed three weeks’ long lockdown.

Young people have a mortality rate of .05%. Senior citizens have a 6% published mortality rate. Most of the elderly are dying WITH COVID-19 and not OF the disease itself.

Advanced old age complicated by diabetes, heart disease, cancer and accidents are most often the cause of their death. I have heard that hospitals profit substantially by the numbers of COVID cases they diagnose.

The first round of business control by health experts hurt everyone. The repeated shutdown of small businesses — especially restaurants, beauty and nail parlors and the travel industry — can only lead to an economic depression. These small businesses cannot survive repeated closures. When 40% of our workforce is destroyed, it will take a long time to repair the damage.

The effects of this pandemic disease could be less terrible than the consequences of socio-economic self- destruction by our own pontificating government. I have not heard of any satisfactory scientific explanation that justifies the closing down of indoor or outdoor dining to save us from COVID-19.

It has been reported that there are more than 800,000 recall signatures against Gov. Newsom. Hopefully, he will be removed from office for the destruction he has caused the people of our state.

Mark L. Allen, D.D.S. (retired)

Santa Barbara