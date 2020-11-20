Home Local Loggins’ Lobero concert series to be rebroadcast
Loggins’ Lobero concert series to be rebroadcast

SANTA BARBARA — Fans of legendary singer and songwriter Kenny Loggins have reason to rejoice.

The Lobero Theatre has announced a special rebroadcast of Loggins’ “Unplugged” performance, which will be streamed as a four-day, pay-per-view rental on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 26-29).

The performance was described by a Lobero news release as “a delight.” It encompassed the warmth of the Montecito singer’s hits while reflecting on his career with stellar collaborators.

Additionally, Live From the Lobero performances by Steppenwolf’s John Kay, also a Montecito resident, and KT Tunstall can be streamed now in the Lobero concert library. 

All streaming concerts, including those of Loggins, cost $15 and can be accessed at lobero.org.

— Gerry Fall

News-Press Staff Writer

