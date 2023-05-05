Loma Fire arsonist sentenced to eight years in prison

Victor Angel Hernandez, 24, pleads guilty to starting fire that spread up TV Hill

A Santa Barbara man has been sentenced to eight years in state prison after pleading guilty to arson for starting the Loma Fire in May 2021 that spread up TV Hill toward Miramonte Drive, causing widespread evacuations, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced Thursday.

Victor Angel Hernandez, 24, pleaded guilty to arson of an inhabited structure and admitted a special allegation for starting the fire that caused damage to multiple structures, the district attorney said.

The arson committed by Mr. Hernandez started the Loma Fire, a fast-moving vegetation fire that broke out late on a windy night, May 20, 2021, above Loma Alta Drive and spread up TV Hill.

Due to the unstable weather conditions and fast-moving pace of the fire, evacuations were ordered for the surrounding streets and neighborhoods.

The fire ultimately burned approximately nine acres and damaged multiple residences before fire personnel were able to contain the blaze.

One felony count in the five-count complaint filed against Mr. Hernandez charged him with setting a fire to an inhabited structure and inhabited property located at Via Del Cielo on May 20, 2021.

Another felony count charges him with attempting to set a fire in the area of McKinley Elementary School between May 10 and May 20, 2021.

A third felony count charges him with arson for burning a structure or forest land near 800 Loma Alta Drive on June 14, 2020.

A fourth count charges him with the possession of methamphetamine on May 20, 2021, a misdemeanor.

And the final count charges him with being under the influence of methamphetamine on May 20, 2021, a misdemeanor.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Pauline Maxwell pronounced the sentence of eight years, confirming a plea agreement reached between the defendant and the District Attorney’s Office.

The sentence requires Mr. Hernandez to register as an arson offender for the remainder of his life and pay at least $80,000 to the city in restitution.

“Thank you to the fire personnel who risked their lives stopping the spread of this arson before it could do even more damage to our city,” District Attorney Savrnoch said. “Due to outstanding work, dedication and corroboration between the Santa Barbara City Fire investigators, Santa Barbara police officers and detectives, and the prosecution team led by Senior Deputy Kevin Weichbrod, this individual was held accountable for his actions.”email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com