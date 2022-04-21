Lombardi Trophy coming to Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara is scoring the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Still celebrating their Super Bowl victory, the Los Angeles Rams are taking the Lombardi Trophy on a tour around southern California — complete with a stop in Santa Barbara on June 12.

The trophy will be on display that day from noon to 4 p.m. at Paseo Nuevo at 801 State St.

The event is free to the public and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Professional photographs will be available for guests and the trophy.

Stops will include appearances from the Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders and merchandise for purchase.

The Rams noted event dates and times are subject to change. Interested individuals can check the website: therams.com/trophy-tour.

The Lombardi Trophy will be at the Civic Arts Plaza at Thousand Oaks on Saturday and at the Inglewood Senior Center on Sunday. From there, it will travel to Santa Monica on April 30, the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona on May 13, Riverside on May 14 and Ontario on May 15.

The trophy will also be on display at SoFi Stadium June 4-5 during an event exclusive to season ticket holders.

The Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 23-20. The game was held in February at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Lombardi Trophy, named after former Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, is awarded each year to the winner of the Super Bowl. It was first presented in 1967.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com