LOMELI, Augustin

Augustin Lomeli, an established resident of Santa Barbara, passed on August 26, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones.

Augustin was born February 25, 1946 in Oceanside, California. He grew up along the Southern California coast, and was particularly fond of the time his family spent around Point Conception. The family moved to Santa Barbara in 1961. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1964.

After serving in the Marines during Vietnam, Augie returned to Santa Barbara and met Martha Flores. They were married in 1972, and raised two children in Sacramento, before returning to Santa Barbara in 1982.

From a modest start as a construction laborer, Augie worked tirelessly and attentively to start a successful company, Concrete Impressions. He was proud of the legacy of his workmanship at the countless homes and projects throughout the county.

Augie balanced his focused work ethic with a myriad of passions and hobbies. He had a robust, ever-changing, car collection of classic, muscle, and the occasional supercar. Once Augie picked up golf, he never let go. While he would enjoy rounds any day of the week, his favorite outings were the tournaments hosted by his close friends and colleagues. He always proudly displayed photographs of the various historied foursomes. Always an avid card player, Augie was a staple at the Chumash Poker Room over the last 20 years. The family would like to extend their condolences to all the players he took money from.

Augustin was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Lomeli (née Flores) and his parents, Francisco and Francisca Lomeli. He is survived by his sister, Sylvia Lomeli, his children, Austin Lomeli (Julie) and Gina Hernandez (James), his grandsons, Asher and Jax Lomeli, and numerous other family members.

A viewing will be hosted at Welch Ryce Haider, 15 E. Sola St., this Friday, September 3rd from 2pm followed by a rosary prayer service at 6pm. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N Hope Ave., on Wednesday, September 8 at

12:30 pm.

In tribute to Augie’s lifelong generosity, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, to consider a donation to his caregiver’s family, who had their own struggle to manage during Augie’s last days.

www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-shanens-in-battle-against-leukemia