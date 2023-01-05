Lompoc animal shelter to provide various community services

Beginning Friday, Santa Barbara County Animal Services will be open for community services at its Lompoc shelter, Fridays through Mondays.

The shelter is at 1501 W. Central Ave. Staff will be there to pet owners with license sales and renewals, lost pet reunification, volunteer opportunities, adoption counseling and more.

“It’s hard to believe that nearly three years after COVID began, our community is still reeling from the economic impacts,” Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar said in a news release. “Now more than ever, they need access to animal services outside traditional hours. We are excited to be open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in order to make our resources as convenient as possible.”

Phase one of service expansion will focus on making services accessible through technology.

“We have created kiosks so pet owners, and those who want to bring pets into their family, can use our computers to access the Animal Services website,” Ms. Aguilar said. “Team members will be available to assist with finding a new fur friend, finding lost pets, and learning about foster and volunteer opportunities. We know that not everyone has regular access to the internet, and we don’t want that to be a barrier to bringing a pet into your home.”

Future plans include resuming housing pets at the shelter and hosting adoption events.

“We know that the Lompoc community values pets and wants to help,” Ms. Aguilar said. “We are excited to rebuild the volunteer program and expand our foster program.”

To learn more about adoption, fostering or volunteering, visit linktr.ee/sbcanimalservices

Animal Services will continue the regular operating hours from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at its shelters at 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria, and 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta,

email: dmason@newspress.com