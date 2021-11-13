Lompoc Aquatic Center Offers Swim Instructor Training

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department is holding free swim instructor training at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave., Lompoc.

Training will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23.

Students must be at least 16 years old. They also must demonstrate proficiency with the front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke, as well as the ability to float on their back and tread water for one minute.

The class provides the training necessary to teach swimming classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. Graduates will get the opportunity to apply for a position.

To register, call Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100 or go to apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation. A valid email address is required for registration.

— Katherine Zehnder