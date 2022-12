LOMPOC — The Lompoc Aquatic Center will be closed from Sunday through Jan. 1 for routine annual maintenance.

This full-facility closure will affect all regularly scheduled programs such as lap swimming, swim lessons, swim-team practice, recreational swimming and aqua exercise classes. Regularly scheduled programming will resume Jan. 2.

For more information, call the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.

— Katherine Zehnder