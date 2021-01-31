Lompoc asks for community’s help

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc is asking residents to weigh in on goals and priorities for the community moving forward.

To plan for the 2021-2023 Lompoc budget, community members are invited to provide valuable feedback on goals and priorities for the next two years. A survey is available at www.cityoflompoc.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. Feb. 9.

Survey-takers are asked to provide feedback on goals and priorities for the Lompoc City Council for 2019-2021 budget cycle. They are also asked to provide input on how the council should proceed with setting goals and priorities for the 2021-2023 budget cycle.

— Gerry Fall