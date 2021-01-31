Home Local Lompoc asks for community’s help
Local

Lompoc asks for community’s help

by Gerry Fall 0 comment
LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc is asking residents to weigh in on goals and priorities for the community moving forward. 

To plan for the 2021-2023 Lompoc budget, community members are invited to provide valuable feedback on goals and priorities for the next two years. A survey is available at www.cityoflompoc.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. Feb. 9. 

Survey-takers are asked to provide feedback on goals and priorities for the Lompoc City Council for 2019-2021 budget cycle. They are also asked to provide input on how the council should proceed with setting goals and priorities for the 2021-2023 budget cycle. 

— Gerry Fall 

News-Press Staff Writer

