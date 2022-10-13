Lompoc brewing company wins medal at beer festival

Lompoc-based Cold Coast Brewing Co. won a bronze medal at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition.

The medals were announced Oct. 8 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Presented by the Brewers Association, GABF is the nation’s largest commercial beer competition and recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the U.S., according to a news release.

Cold Coast Brewing Co. was recognized in the American Brown Ale beer-style category for its brown evolved, an American brown ale that showcases the bready, biscuity, toffee, and chocolate notes of toasted American Malt, along with the pleasant aromas of cascade and centennial hops.

Cold Coast Brewing Co. is a three-barrel nano-brewery located in Lompoc. The business specializes in a variety of hand-crafted ales, which is served to customers in the company’s 3,100 square-feet gathering hall.

“Being open for less than 6 months, we are completely humbled to be recognized on a national stage at our first GABF ever,” Eric Oviatt, co-founder of Cold Coast Brewing Company, said in the news release.

The competition featured 98 beer categories covering 177 beer styles.

The 2022 GABF competition winners were selected by an international panel of 235 expert judges from 9,904 entries, plus 94 collaboration and 35 pro-am entries, received from 2,154 U.S. breweries.

“Each year the Great American Beer Festival showcases the best that American brewers have to offer,” Chris Williams, competition director of the Great American Beer Festival said in the news elease. “With more than 9,900 entries, this year’s competition was the most competitive to date. Congratulations to all the winners who truly demonstrated why the U.S. is the best brewing nation in the world.”

For more information, visit www.greatamericanbeerfestival.com.

