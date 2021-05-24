Lompoc brings refrigeration program back

The city of Lompoc is bringing back the Keep Your Cool Commercial Refrigeration Energy Efficiency Program in June to encourage commercial business owners to retrofit inefficient refrigeration equipment.

The city will be sponsoring these upgrades, covering up to 100% of new equipment and installation costs.

Inefficient, dated refrigeration equipment can be costly for business owners, potentially adding thousands of dollars toward monthly energy bills, so upgrading refrigeration equipment can help businesses increase the lifespan of equipment, while saving energy and money.

Business owners can request a free energy audit of their refrigeration equipment to determine if there can be energy savings at the location. Upgraded refrigeration equipment will use less electricity by keeping cold air from escaping coolers and freezers. Eligible products range from LED lighting and motor controllers to strip curtains and door closers.

The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and enrollment will end when all funds have been allocated. For more information on the program, community members may reach out to Keep Your Cool staff at 800-449-3687. Those calling should include their name, business name, and a phone number for Keep Your Cool staff to return a call.

The program is funded by the public benefit program charge, a 2.85% charge on electric use, which is collected through the city’s utility billing department. Keep Your Cool is one of several energy conservation programs implemented by the city to help the community save energy and money. Other energy conserving programs the city currently offers using this charge include residential and commercial rebates, as well as electric rate assistance.

More information on the city of Lompoc’s conservation programs is available at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/conservation, or community members can call the city’s conservation division at 805-875-8252.

