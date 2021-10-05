Lompoc celebrates Public Power Week

LOMPOC —This week is Public Power Week, and the city of Lompoc is joining 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities in the celebration.

Collectively, they provide electricity to 49 million Americans, according to a news release.

The city will recognize the special week with a proclamation at tonight’s Lompoc City Council meeting. It starts at 6:30, and more details on the meeting are at cityoflompoc.com.

In addition, the city is hosting a social media campaign that shines the spotlight on city employees.

Matthew MacDonald, electric utility manager for the city, said this year the city is celebrating the people behind Lompoc’s power.

“These folks work tirelessly to keep our community up and running 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said in the news release.

For more information, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/electric.

