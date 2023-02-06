Lompoc celebrating 135th anniversary of founding

The city of Lompoc is kicking off its 135th birthday celebration this year with

the unveiling of a special birthday logo inspired by designs from local high school students.

Themed “Honoring Our Legacy, Launching into our Future,” Lompoc is celebrating its long history since its founding in 1888. The centerpiece of the year-long recognition will be the city’s 135th birthday logo, created by using elements of two winning design pieces selected from the 14 logo designs submitted by local high school students.

Makaylah June and Alyssa Lazos tied for first place in the design contest, and Diane Custodio came in second and Guillermo Olguin, third.

Elizabeth Alvarez, visual arts teacher at Lompoc High School, encouraged a number of the student artists to participate in the logo contest.

The student submissions, which inspired the logo, will be posted soon at

www.cityoflompoc.com/community/city-of-lompoc-135th-birthday-logo-design-contest.

Details will be forthcoming about the city’s 135th birthday celebration. In addition, the Lompoc Electric Division is holding its centennial celebration this year.

The city of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on Aug. 13, 1888. Before the city’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley.

Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of

the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc.

The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the U.S. Air Force. Today, Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches.

For more information, visit www.cityoflompoc.com.

