Lompoc Christmas parade canceled

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc Recreation Division has canceled the 2020 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season parade due to COVID-19 restrictions.

City officials cited county health mandates when announcing the cancelation. The division has resumed some programming in a limited capacity, such as classes, swimming at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and passport services by appointment. Aside from the Lompoc Aquatic Center, indoor city recreation facilities remain closed to the public.

For additional information on current programs, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.

Questions can be directed to the recreation division staff at 805-875-8100.

— Mitchell White