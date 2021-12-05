Lompoc Christmas Parade winners announced

The City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation has announced the winners of this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade, which took place on Friday.

The winners of this year’s parade are as follows: in the marching band category, Cabrillo High School; in the non-commercial dance/cheer category, the Vandenberg Gymnastics Team; in the commercial dance/cheer category, Garcia Dance Studio; in the non-profit youth group category, the Lompoc Boys & Girls Club; in the non-profit non-youth group category, the Nueva Generacion Offroad; in the faith based category, the Lompoc Valley Baptist Church; and in the commercial category, the Empire Real Estate Group.

– Katie Zehnder