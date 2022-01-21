Lompoc City Council OKs temporary cannabis events

LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Council has adopted an ordinance authorizing temporary cannabis events in designated city parks.

The vote came during Tuesday’s meeting, during which the council also voted to establish a permitting process and fees for these events.

The Lompoc Municipal Code limits cannabis events to River Park, Ken Adam Park and River Bend Park. It also limits the events to two to per year on city-owned property.

The ordinance will go into effect in mid-February, on the 31st day after its adoption.

In addition, proper permitting and security will be required, along with other requirements.

— Katherine Zehnder