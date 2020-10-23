Lompoc City Council opposes inclusion in Wine Preserve

LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to adopt a resolution opposing the city’s inclusion in the Santa Barbara County Business Improvement District proposed by Santa Barbara Vintners Association.

The BID would add a 1% assessment to all California retail sales of Santa Barbara County wine.

Flying Goat Cellars proprietor Kate Griffith created the resolution opposing inclusion of Lompoc in the Santa Barbara County Wine BID and collected more than 30 signatures from Lompoc winery owners on her petition.

During the Oct. 6 Lompoc City Council meeting, she requested the resolution be added to the Oct. 20 agenda.

“In the 18 years that I have lived in Santa Barbara County, the proposed Wine BID has done more to polarize and mobilize wineries opposed to it than anything else. The Lompoc Resolution sets a precedent for other jurisdictions to emulate,” she said.

The Vintners Association needs to collect signatures from businesses comprising over 50% of the industry’s sales. Then, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has to approve the district and will ask city councils for resolutions approving or opposing it.

“Many wineries in this area have seen a dramatic loss in wholesale revenue due to the closure of wine bars, restaurants and retail shops. Now, more than ever, wineries rely on tasting room revenue to help make up for the loss in the wholesale revenue,” said Flying Goat Cellars proprietor Norm Yost.

Ampelos Cellars proprietors Rebecca & Peter Work and Clos Pepe Vineyard proprietor Steve Pepe were also present at Tuesday’s meeting. No one spoke in favor of the Wine BID.

— Annelise Hanshaw