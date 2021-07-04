Lompoc City Council plans special meeting

LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss whether to reschedule the city’s upcoming special municipal election on cannabis taxes.

The scheduling of the recall election for Sept. 14 has given city governments the opportunity to consolidate their special elections with the statewide vote on Gov. Gavin Newsom. Currently, the city’s special municipal election is scheduled for Aug. 31.

The council’s special meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Lompoc City Hall.

The meeting will also be broadcast on TAP TV on Channel 23 in Lompoc, cityoflompoc.com and on KPEG 100.9 FM, according to a news release.

Members of the public may call 805-875-8201 to comment during the meeting’s public comment period. Public commenters can also submit remarks via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us by 8:30 a.m. Monday.

— Madison Hirneisen